Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights

6 ftUPC: 0694132714368
Product Details

This Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights creates a unique wintery feel. It will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. This tree features a traditional full silhouette with life-like foliage and a snow-flocked finish. This product may ship compressed - you can adjust all the branches after unpacking to create an elegant, natural look.

  • Hinged construction
  • With 300 warm white LED bulbs
  • Natural appearance looks realistic
  • Fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
  • Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
  • 332 tips total (212 pine needles and 120 PVC tips)
  • Elegant pencil pine does not take up too much space
  • Fluffy, flocked, artificial, three-dimensional brush-shaped pine needles create a cozy Christmas atmosphere
  • Dimensions: 3 feet length x 3 feet width x 6 feet height