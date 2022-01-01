Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights
6 ftUPC: 0694132714368
Product Details
This Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights creates a unique wintery feel. It will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. This tree features a traditional full silhouette with life-like foliage and a snow-flocked finish. This product may ship compressed - you can adjust all the branches after unpacking to create an elegant, natural look.
- Hinged construction
- With 300 warm white LED bulbs
- Natural appearance looks realistic
- Fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
- Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
- 332 tips total (212 pine needles and 120 PVC tips)
- Elegant pencil pine does not take up too much space
- Fluffy, flocked, artificial, three-dimensional brush-shaped pine needles create a cozy Christmas atmosphere
- Dimensions: 3 feet length x 3 feet width x 6 feet height