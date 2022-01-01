This Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights creates a unique wintery feel. It will be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays. This tree features a traditional full silhouette with life-like foliage and a snow-flocked finish. This product may ship compressed - you can adjust all the branches after unpacking to create an elegant, natural look.

Hinged construction

With 300 warm white LED bulbs

Natural appearance looks realistic

Fits beautifully in both large and small spaces

Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips

332 tips total (212 pine needles and 120 PVC tips)

Elegant pencil pine does not take up too much space

Fluffy, flocked, artificial, three-dimensional brush-shaped pine needles create a cozy Christmas atmosphere

Dimensions: 3 feet length x 3 feet width x 6 feet height