Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: front
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: back
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: left
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: right
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: top
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights

7.5 ftUPC: 0694132714671
Product Details

This Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights is a decorator's delight, thanks to its open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This life-like spruce gleams with 350 warm white microlight LEDs.

  • With 743 PVC tips
  • Hinged construction
  • Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
  • Pre-lit with 350 warm white LED light bulbs
  • Elegant slim pine does not take up much space
  • Heavy flocked artificial spruce creates a cozy Christmas atmosphere
  • Natural layered spruce looks realistic and fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
  • Dimensions: 3 feet length x 3 feet width x 7.5 feet height