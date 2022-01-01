Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights
7.5 ftUPC: 0694132714671
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Artificial Flocked Christmas Tree with Warm White LED Lights is a decorator's delight, thanks to its open branches and natural pockets designed to showcase your treasured ornaments. This life-like spruce gleams with 350 warm white microlight LEDs.
- With 743 PVC tips
- Hinged construction
- Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
- Pre-lit with 350 warm white LED light bulbs
- Elegant slim pine does not take up much space
- Heavy flocked artificial spruce creates a cozy Christmas atmosphere
- Natural layered spruce looks realistic and fits beautifully in both large and small spaces
- Dimensions: 3 feet length x 3 feet width x 7.5 feet height