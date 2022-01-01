This mixed tip Artificial Flocked Pine Porch Tree with Warm White LED Lights with decorative black urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch, or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, poinsettias, and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 warm white LED lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

Decorated with artificial mixed pine needle and artificial poinsettias

Decorated with artificial heavy snow

Elegant shape and warm white LED lights add a festive touch to your holiday

Dimensions: 25.98 inches length x 25.98 inches width x 59.84 inches height