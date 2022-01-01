Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Artificial Flocked Pine Porch Tree with Warm White LED Lights
5 ftUPC: 0694132714685
Product Details
This mixed tip Artificial Flocked Pine Porch Tree with Warm White LED Lights with decorative black urn base is a welcoming addition to doorway, deck, porch, or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, poinsettias, and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 warm white LED lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.
- Decorated with artificial mixed pine needle and artificial poinsettias
- Decorated with artificial heavy snow
- Elegant shape and warm white LED lights add a festive touch to your holiday
- Dimensions: 25.98 inches length x 25.98 inches width x 59.84 inches height