Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: back
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: left
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: right
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: top
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting

22 inUPC: 0694132714533
This tabletop Christmas tree is crafted with artificial heavy snow and then wrapped by warm white LED string lighting to help you add a cozy touch to your holiday. The sackcloth-wrapped bottom creates a unique wintery feel. This tabletop decor piece is an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.

  • With 20 warm white LED light
  • Requires two AA batteries (not included)
  • This tabletop decoration is for indoor use only
  • Diameter: 3.5 inches
  • Height: 22 inches