Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting
22 in
Product Details
This tabletop Christmas tree is crafted with artificial heavy snow and then wrapped by warm white LED string lighting to help you add a cozy touch to your holiday. The sackcloth-wrapped bottom creates a unique wintery feel. This tabletop decor piece is an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holidays.
- With 20 warm white LED light
- Requires two AA batteries (not included)
- This tabletop decoration is for indoor use only
- Diameter: 3.5 inches
- Height: 22 inches