This artificial Christmas tree from Glitzhome is crafted with artificial heavy snow and is twined by warm white LED string lights to add a cozy touch. The sackcloth-wrapped bottom creates a unique wintery feel. This tabletop decoration is sure to be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holiday.

With 20 warm white LED lights

Requires two AA batteries (not included)

For indoor use only

Diameter: 3.5 inches

Height: 18 inches