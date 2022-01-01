Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: front
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: back
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: left
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: right
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: top
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting

18 in
UPC: 0694132714534
Product Details

This artificial Christmas tree from Glitzhome is crafted with artificial heavy snow and is twined by warm white LED string lights to add a cozy touch. The sackcloth-wrapped bottom creates a unique wintery feel. This tabletop decoration is sure to be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holiday.

  • With 20 warm white LED lights
  • Requires two AA batteries (not included)
  • For indoor use only
  • Diameter: 3.5 inches
  • Height: 18 inches