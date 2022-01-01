Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Artificial Frosted Table Tree with Warm White LED String Lighting
18 inUPC: 0694132714534
Product Details
This artificial Christmas tree from Glitzhome is crafted with artificial heavy snow and is twined by warm white LED string lights to add a cozy touch. The sackcloth-wrapped bottom creates a unique wintery feel. This tabletop decoration is sure to be an eye-catching addition to any room during the Christmas holiday.
- With 20 warm white LED lights
- Requires two AA batteries (not included)
- For indoor use only
- Diameter: 3.5 inches
- Height: 18 inches