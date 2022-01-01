Whether your room has a yellow color scheme, or you want that special piece to usher in sunny summer days, you'll love this foliage Lemon 22 in. Wreath embellished with faux lemons. Put a smile on your face and bring fresh style to your home. It also can be matched with our high quality tobacco basket or window frame to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

Material: 40% polyester, 10% plastic, 20% styrofoam, 10% wire, 20% twig

Size: 22"D x 4"H

Handmade

It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events