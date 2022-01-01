This mixed tip Wintry Pine Entrance Pot Tree with decorative urn base is a welcoming addition to any doorway, deck, porch, or patio. It features snow sprinkled branches and is trimmed with white berries, poinsettias, and holly leaves. This tree is pre-lit with 150 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Display this attractive greenery in any indoor or covered outdoor location.

Clever structure

Easy to adjust branches

Three-dimensional pine needles and poinsettia look realistic

Natural realistic look and classical white pot cater for various interior styles

Pre-lit with warm white LED light bulbs to add a festive touch to your holiday

Dimensions: 21.75 inches length x 21.75 inches width x 48.03 inches height