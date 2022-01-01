Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Artificial Tinsel Christmas Tree - Silver
7.5 ftUPC: 0694132714676
Product Details
This tinsel tree brings a whole new dimension to your seasonal decorating scheme. Slim and sleek, this tinsel tree with matching stand is perfect for displaying in corners or areas with limited floor space. Set up is quick and easy, so you can spend less time assembling and more time enjoying this sparkly decor piece.
- Tip count: 1188 PVC tips
- Hinged construction
- Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
- Cool silver tree fits your personalized Christmas space
- Elegant pencil profile pine does not take up much space
- Dimensions: 30.71 inches length x 30.71 inches width x 89.76 inches height