Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Artificial Tinsel Tree - Black
7.5 ftUPC: 0694132714675
Purchase Options
Product Details
This tinsel tree brings a whole new dimension to your seasonal decorating scheme. Slim and sleek, this tinsel tree with matching stand is perfect for displaying in corners or areas with limited floor space. Set up is quick and easy, so you can spend less time setting up and more time enjoying a decorative piece that will shine and sparkle the whole holiday season.
- Hinged construction
- Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips
- Tip count: 1,188 PVC tips
- Elegant pencil profile pine without taking much space
- Cool black tree to fit your personalized Christmas space
- Dimensions: 30.71 inches length x 30.71 inches width x 89.76 inches height