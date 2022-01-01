This tinsel tree brings a whole new dimension to your seasonal decorating scheme. Slim and sleek, this tinsel tree with matching stand is perfect for displaying in corners or areas with limited floor space. Set up is quick and easy, so you can spend less time setting up and more time enjoying a decorative piece that will shine and sparkle the whole holiday season.

Hinged construction

Shape tree by fluffing out the branches and tips

Tip count: 1,188 PVC tips

Elegant pencil profile pine without taking much space

Cool black tree to fit your personalized Christmas space

Dimensions: 30.71 inches length x 30.71 inches width x 89.76 inches height