Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath Perspective: back
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath Perspective: left
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath Perspective: right
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath Perspective: top
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket With Artificial Winter Jasmine Wreath

24 inUPC: 0694132710358
Product Details

Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Jasmine Wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

  • Made of 50% bamboo,25% rattan and 25% polyester
  • Size: 24"W x 24"D x 6.3"H
  • Wreath is handmade
  • Easy assembly required
  • It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
  • Package includes 1-piece jasmine wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket