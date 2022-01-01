Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket with Flocked Pinecone & Antler Wreath - Green
24 inUPC: 0695265887652
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of holiday style! This Christmas Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with glittered greenery including a mix of different types of tree needles, pinecones, and resin antlers that will give your holiday décor a woodland feeling. Affixed to the back is a square, shallow woven basket that gives this piece a holiday-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door to greet your guests this holiday!
- Tobacco basket is made of bamboo
- Use indoors or in a covered outdoor space
Dimensions: 24-Inches x 24-Inches