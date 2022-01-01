Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Glitzhome Bamboo Tobacco Basket with Greenery Lemon Wreath
24 x 6.3 inUPC: 0694132710346
Purchase Options
Product Details
Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Greenery Lemon Wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.
- Material: 50% bamboo, 20% polyester, 5% plastic, 10% Styrofoam, 5% wire, 10% twig
- Size: 24"D x 6.3"H
- Wreath is handmade
- Easy assembly required
- It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
- Package includes 1-piece greenery lemon wreath and 1-piece bamboo tobacco basket