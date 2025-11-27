Adorn your home with lots of seasonal style! Fall Mix Basket Wreath features a grapevine base adorned with foam pumpkins, large orange berries, warm-toned fabric blooms, leaves, and pinecones that offer a super soft feel. Affixed to the back is a square, shallow woven basket that gives this piece a harvest-inspired feel. It's perfect for decorating your front door or for use as an entryway feature to greet you guests this autumn!

Tobacco basket is made of bamboo

For indoor and covered porch use

Easy assembly required