To keep your kitchenware neatly organized or setting the stage for your dinner more easily accessible, this kitchen island is a must-have for your abode. It features one drawer which is ideal space for bottle openers, extra napkins and more, and one cabinet to keep pots, pans, and more out of sight and out of mind, while the side-facing shelves provide space to store ingredients, spices, cookbooks, and other cooking essentials, in addition a towel bar hangs a tea towel and the cart top can be used as a table or even as extra counter space for chopping and serving.

Feature Benefits: