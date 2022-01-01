Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Basic Wooden Kitchen Island - Black
32.5 x 34.5 inUPC: 0694132711812
Purchase Options
Product Details
To keep your kitchenware neatly organized or setting the stage for your dinner more easily accessible, this kitchen island is a must-have for your abode. It features one drawer which is ideal space for bottle openers, extra napkins and more, and one cabinet to keep pots, pans, and more out of sight and out of mind, while the side-facing shelves provide space to store ingredients, spices, cookbooks, and other cooking essentials, in addition a towel bar hangs a tea towel and the cart top can be used as a table or even as extra counter space for chopping and serving.
Feature Benefits:
- Solid oak top for better durability.
- Made of premium manufactured mood MDF (P2 Grade) and environmentally lacquered surface.
- Drawer with ball bearing glides for easy extension.
- Adjustable interior shelf with 3 height settings for multi-functional storage.