Welcome the Christmas with this wonderful wreath. It features various of greeneries like pine needles, large pine cones, as well as red berries and plaid ball ornaments. It's pretty eye catching and will definitey be a focal point for your holiday home. Place it on the door, entryway, windows and more for more traditional and classic touch.

Jumbo Size: 24"D;

For indoor use or covered porch

2 AA battery required, but not included

With 20 LED warm white lights and 0.03W each light