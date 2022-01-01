Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: front
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: back
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: left
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: right
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: top
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Berry Holly Pine Christmas Wreath

24 in
Welcome the Christmas with this wonderful wreath. It features various of greeneries like pine needles, large pine cones, as well as red berries and plaid ball ornaments. It's pretty eye catching and will definitey be a focal point for your holiday home. Place it on the door, entryway, windows and more for more traditional and classic touch.

  • Jumbo Size: 24"D;
  • For indoor use or covered porch
  • 2 AA battery required, but not included
  • With 20 LED warm white lights and 0.03W each light