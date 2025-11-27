Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wooden Window Frame Wreath Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wooden Window Frame Wreath Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wooden Window Frame Wreath Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wooden Window Frame Wreath

28 x 22 inUPC: 0694132710550
Purchase Options

Product Details

Give your decor a farmhouse touch with this artificial fall pumpkin wreath on the wooden Window frame. This gorgeous wreath is created with an eye catching combination of fall elements, decoration with leaves, pinecone, blueberry and pumpkin, ideal for your all Fall season. The display on walls is simple and basic, and the wreath is can be removed.

  • It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events.
  • Door-Shaped Frame
  • This Harvest pumpkins and autumn-colored maple leaves perfectly for fall events or Thanksgiving decoration.
  • Life-like botanical and floral