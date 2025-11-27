Give your decor a farmhouse touch with this artificial fall pumpkin wreath on the wooden Window frame. This gorgeous wreath is created with an eye catching combination of fall elements, decoration with leaves, pinecone, blueberry and pumpkin, ideal for your all Fall season. The display on walls is simple and basic, and the wreath is can be removed.

It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events.

Door-Shaped Frame

This Harvest pumpkins and autumn-colored maple leaves perfectly for fall events or Thanksgiving decoration.

Life-like botanical and floral