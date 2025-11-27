Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wreath with Velvet Pumpkin & Pinecone Perspective: front
Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wreath with Velvet Pumpkin & Pinecone Perspective: left
Glitzhome Blooming Magnolia Wreath with Velvet Pumpkin & Pinecone

22 inUPC: 0694132710476
Product Details

  • This Harvest pumpkins and autumn-colored maple leaves perfectly for fall events or Thanksgiving decoration.
  • It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events
  • Decoration of velvet pumpkin/ magnolia flower/ pinecone and berry.
  • Realistic- petals, leaves, and stems look & feel like those of fresh flower
  • Faux florals are used in this wreath