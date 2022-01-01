HANDMADE and MOUTHBLOWN-The glass pumpkins are 100% handmade. All the processes are finished by a professional crafter.

Material: 100%Glass

Item sizes: 5.51"L*5.51"W*5.12"H 5.12"L*5.12"W*8.46"H

Special and unique-there might be slight differences in size and color, because it is not possible to control every factor during crafting the pumpkin by hand. But it will make your pumpkin custom and unique.

Settle into the season with your very own custom pumpkin. Begin to awaken your interior spaces, and delight in the beginning of seasonal decoration. The glass pumpkin is perfect for celebrating Fall Harvest and Halloween.

DROP PROOF PACKAGE-Drop proof package has passed hundreds of tests and is provided in order to avoid breakage/damage during delivery to customers. For any defective item, claim new replacement with our guarantee.