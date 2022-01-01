This set of boho metal vases has a unique design with black pottery finish, decorated by embossed gold leaves with a distressed finish that looks elegant and beautiful. Beautiful displayed on its own or placed with dried floral arrangements or artificial flowers at anywhere indoors. It is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for decoration and function. In addition, it's also a good choice for the wedding party decoration or a heartwarming gift for your families or friends.

Does not hold water

Wipe clean with soft damp cloth, not for use with fresh flowers or hydroponics flowers

Ideal for farmhouse and rustic themed settings

Dimensions: