Glitzhome Boho Elegant Decorative Metal Table & Floor Vases
2 pcUPC: 0694132713624
Product Details
This set of boho metal vases has a unique design with black pottery finish, decorated by embossed gold leaves with a distressed finish that looks elegant and beautiful. Beautiful displayed on its own or placed with dried floral arrangements or artificial flowers at anywhere indoors. It is an eye-catching and amazing accent piece of art in your bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, entryway, or anywhere you want for decoration and function. In addition, it's also a good choice for the wedding party decoration or a heartwarming gift for your families or friends.
- Does not hold water
- Wipe clean with soft damp cloth, not for use with fresh flowers or hydroponics flowers
- Ideal for farmhouse and rustic themed settings
Dimensions:
- Large: 7.25 Inch Diameter X 23.5 Inches High
- Small: 7.25 Inch Diameter X 18 Inches High