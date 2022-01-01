Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Bone Shape Hooked Stocking
1 ctUPC: 0694132715252
Product Details
This stocking would be perfect for your favorite pup since even Fido needs a Christmas stocking for Santa to leave some treats in. This set of two stockings features an adorable dog bone shaped-design. Accented with a red plaid bow. Comes ready-to-hang on a red fabric loop.
- Size: 12.50"L X 7.87"W X 0.59"H
- The set comes with two stockings
- White color
- Material: 50% Acrylic, 50% Polyester