This stocking would be perfect for your favorite pup since even Fido needs a Christmas stocking for Santa to leave some treats in. This set of two stockings features an adorable dog bone shaped-design. Accented with a red plaid bow. Comes ready-to-hang on a red fabric loop.

Size: 12.50"L X 7.87"W X 0.59"H

The set comes with two stockings

White color

Material: 50% Acrylic, 50% Polyester