Glitzhome Bone Shape Hooked Stocking

1 ctUPC: 0694132715252
This stocking would be perfect for your favorite pup since even Fido needs a Christmas stocking for Santa to leave some treats in. This set of two stockings features an adorable dog bone shaped-design. Accented with a red plaid bow. Comes ready-to-hang on a red fabric loop.

  • Size: 12.50"L X 7.87"W X 0.59"H
  • The set comes with two stockings
  • White color
  • Material: 50% Acrylic, 50% Polyester