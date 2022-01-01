Adorn your home with lots of Spring and summer style. The package includes 1-piece Boxwood Wreath and 1-piece window frame. Put them together to offer an attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home.

Material: 40% MDF, 45% plastic, 5% wire, 5% Styrofoam, 5% paper

Size: 22"L x 28"W x 7"H

Wreath is handmade

Easy assembly required

It is perfect for doors, windows, walls for a home office, restaurant or special events