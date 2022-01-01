The child inspired fountain is truly an ideal blend of antique vintage design, whimsical elements and fun rustic charm. It offers the tranquil and meditative sounds of running waters for a calming ambiance. This fountain can be used both indoors and outdoors to create a calming atmosphere and is a peaceful addition to any garden, patio, backyard or home office. The soft sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day and provide an aesthetic feature for you to admire whilst relaxing in your garden.

With 2 warm glowing LED lights, create a sense of coziness and relaxation in your garden

Size: 18.5 in. L x 13.75 in. W x 25.5 in. H

Made of 52% polyresin, 47.5% stone and 0.5% glass fiber

Including a UL Listed pump with maximum 66 GPH flow

Each fountain kit has a built-in quiet submersible pump that continuously circulates the water, keeping it safer and cleaner

Can be used indoor and outdoor