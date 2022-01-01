Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Boy and Girl Polyresin Sculptural Outdoor Fountain With Pump
25.46 in
Product Details
The child inspired fountain is truly an ideal blend of antique vintage design, whimsical elements and fun rustic charm. It offers the tranquil and meditative sounds of running waters for a calming ambiance. This fountain can be used both indoors and outdoors to create a calming atmosphere and is a peaceful addition to any garden, patio, backyard or home office. The soft sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day and provide an aesthetic feature for you to admire whilst relaxing in your garden.
- With 2 warm glowing LED lights, create a sense of coziness and relaxation in your garden
- Size: 18.5 in. L x 13.75 in. W x 25.5 in. H
- Made of 52% polyresin, 47.5% stone and 0.5% glass fiber
- Including a UL Listed pump with maximum 66 GPH flow
- Each fountain kit has a built-in quiet submersible pump that continuously circulates the water, keeping it safer and cleaner
- Can be used indoor and outdoor