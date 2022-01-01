The Colorful Egg Wreath transform your bland front door into a vibrant, attractive entryway that welcomes your closest family and friends into your home all spring long, not just for Easter. If you are looking for that special wreath to transform your front door seasonal décor, this is the wreath for you! Display this completed wreath off of a door or wall for a charming Easter theme.

For indoor use or covered porch

Size: 22.00"D * 3.94"H

Material: 60% Foam, 10% Iron, 10% Paper, 10% Rattan, 10% PE