Glitzhome Burlap/Wooden Turkey Thanksgiving Wall Decoration Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Burlap/Wooden Turkey Thanksgiving Wall Decoration Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Burlap/Wooden Turkey Thanksgiving Wall Decoration

20.67 inUPC: 0695265883165
Purchase Options

Product Details

This Thanksgiving turkey wall decor is handcrafted. Comes with a wire for easy hanging. You can use this stake to greet your family and friends looks great in a lawn or put into a planter and placed on your front porch.

  • Rich coloring stemming from the yellows, golds and darks will liven the dullest of areas
  • Can be used for door decoration, wall hanging or centerpiece, makes a beautiful gift for birthdays, anniversaries, house warming gifts or fall season decorations
  • Design is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, if displayed outdoors, please protect it from inclement weather