Glitzhome Burlap/Wooden Turkey Thanksgiving Wall Decoration
20.67 inUPC: 0695265883165
Product Details
This Thanksgiving turkey wall decor is handcrafted. Comes with a wire for easy hanging. You can use this stake to greet your family and friends looks great in a lawn or put into a planter and placed on your front porch.
- Rich coloring stemming from the yellows, golds and darks will liven the dullest of areas
- Can be used for door decoration, wall hanging or centerpiece, makes a beautiful gift for birthdays, anniversaries, house warming gifts or fall season decorations
- Design is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, if displayed outdoors, please protect it from inclement weather