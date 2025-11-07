Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Canvas Christmas Wreath Storage Bag with Zipper - Red
30 x 5 in
When the season is over, its important to preserve your beautiful decorations for next season. This waterproof, tear-resistant bag will keep your decorations in mint condition for seasons to come. The bag will fit a wreath and is also great for storage of other holiday decorations and greenery.
- Made of premium 600D Polyester canvas
- Size: 30.00 in. L x 30.00 in. W x 5.00 in. H
- With zippered side and handles