Glitzhome Canvas Christmas Wreath Storage Bag with Zipper - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Canvas Christmas Wreath Storage Bag with Zipper - Red Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Canvas Christmas Wreath Storage Bag with Zipper - Red Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Glitzhome Canvas Christmas Wreath Storage Bag with Zipper - Red

36 x 5 inUPC: 0694132710875
Purchase Options

Product Details

When the season is over, its important to preserve your beautiful decorations for next season. This waterproof, tear-resistant bag will keep your decorations in mint condition for seasons to come. The bag will fit a wreath and is also great for storage of other holiday decorations and greenery.

  • Made of premium 600D Polyester canvas
  • Size: 30.00 in. L x 30.00 in. W x 5.00 in. H
  • With zippered side and handles