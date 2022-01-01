Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking

21 x 18.50 inUPC: 0694132710785
Purchase Options

Product Details

This stocking features with cardinal design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.

  • Front Material: 100% Acrylic
  • Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester
  • Size: 21.00"L X 0.79"W X 18.5"H