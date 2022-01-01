Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cardinal Holiday Stocking
21 x 18.50 inUPC: 0694132710785
Product Details
This stocking features with cardinal design. High quality hooked material and exquisite workmanship make it look perfect, not only as a holiday decoration but a delivery of your love to your family members. Unique decorative style will provide a festive atmosphere in any room in your house, providing the handmade charm of a true vintage Christmas.
- Front Material: 100% Acrylic
- Back and Lining Material: 100% Polyester
- Size: 21.00"L X 0.79"W X 18.5"H