Glitzhome Cast Aluminium Dining Chairs with Red Cushions Set
2 pcUPC: 0694132711834
Purchase Options
Product Details
The chairs are beautiful additions whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, each piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Olefin wine red cushions are included for each seat, ensuring that your family and guests stay comfortable throughout the meal. This set features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.
- Cast of strong, light-weight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and scrolls back
- Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand
- Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable
- Select from a woven wine red olefin fabric for seat cushions
- Chair weight capacity: 176 lbs.
- Size: 22.75 in. W X 22.75 in. D X 32 in. H
- Assembly required, hardware included