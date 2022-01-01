The chairs are beautiful additions whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, each piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Olefin wine red cushions are included for each seat, ensuring that your family and guests stay comfortable throughout the meal. This set features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, light-weight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and scrolls back

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable

Select from a woven wine red olefin fabric for seat cushions

Chair weight capacity: 176 lbs.

Size: 22.75 in. W X 22.75 in. D X 32 in. H

Assembly required, hardware included