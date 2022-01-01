The chair is a beautiful addition whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, each piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Each chairs offers a 360-degree spin and gentle rocking performance and Olefin wine red cushions are included, ensuring that your family and guests stay comfortable throughout the meal. This set features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, lightweight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and lattice back

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable

Select from a woven wine red olefin fabric for seat cushions

360° swivel seats for extra comfort

Chair weight capacity: 220 lbs.

Size: 25.5 in. W x 22.25 in. D x 35.75 in. H