The side table is suitable for any cast aluminium patio furniture in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum and a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Square desktop with dense weave motif that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, lightweight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and lattice desktop

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand.

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable.

Easy to clean: due to the high quality craftmanship, this side table can be cleaned by simply hosing down with water

Assembly required, hardware included

Dimensions: 21 inch W X 21 Inch D X 18 Inch H