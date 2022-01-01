Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Cast Aluminium Patio Garden Square Side Table - Black
1 ctUPC: 0694132711829
Product Details
The side table is suitable for any cast aluminium patio furniture in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum and a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Square desktop with dense weave motif that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.
- Cast of strong, lightweight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and lattice desktop
- Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand.
- Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable.
- Easy to clean: due to the high quality craftmanship, this side table can be cleaned by simply hosing down with water
- Assembly required, hardware included
Dimensions: 21 inch W X 21 Inch D X 18 Inch H