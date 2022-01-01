Thischair is a beautiful addition toyour garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, this piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Olefin beige cushions are included, ensuring that you stay comfortable while you relax. This chair features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, lightweight aluminum with a black finish

Classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs, and lattice back

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum

Durable and comfortable

Premium olefin fabric is waterproof, weather resistant, fade resistant, and can stand wear and tear

Assembly required; hardware included

Dimensions:30 Inchx 26.5 Inch x 30.5 Inch