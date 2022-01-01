The chair is a beautiful addition whether in your garden, patio, or courtyard. Crafted from cast aluminum, each piece sports a powder-coated black finish that wards off wear from weather and UV without any maintenance. Each chairs offers a 360-degree spin and gentle rocking performance and Olefin beige cushions are included, ensuring that your family and guests stay comfortable throughout the meal. This set features an open metal weave motif with a beautiful scroll design that highlights its elegant hand-crafted details.

Cast of strong, lightweight aluminum with a black finish, classic style featured with scooped arms, curved legs and lattice back.

Molded aluminum is soldered together to create the frames, then sanded and finished by hand.

Rustproof, weather-resistant aluminum, durable and comfortable.

Select from a woven Beige Olefin fabric for seat cushions.

360 degree swivel seats for extra comfort.