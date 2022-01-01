Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Glitzhome Cat Weighted Christmas Stocking Holder
7.76 inUPC: 0697125530395
Purchase Options
Product Details
This cat stocking holder is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. It is made to decorate your home in the special season with classic design. You can hang stockings, Christmas ornaments, holiday season décor, and other seasonal items with it.Crafted with a unique holiday cheer creating beautiful memories to treasure for years to come. Are you CAT aholic?
- Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings
- Made of MDF and iron
- No assembly required.