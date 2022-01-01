Creates a calming oasis and brings a touch of artistic to your space with this fashion and chic ceramic fountain. It featured with elegant garnet red glaze finish that shows the charm of kiln-fire. Water flowing across the front wall and spilling into the bottom basin, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing atmosphere. It has a warm white LED light, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your space into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.

Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant

Elegant and charming kiln-fired glossy garnet red glaze finish

Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light

Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day

Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter

110-Volt to 120-Volt 60HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord

Water capacity: 2.1 Gal.

Maximum flow rate: 63.3 GPH

1-year manufacturer warranty

Outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C