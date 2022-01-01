Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain - Red

20.08 inUPC: 0694132712902
Purchase Options

Product Details

Creates a calming oasis and brings a touch of artistic to your space with this fashion and chic ceramic fountain. It featured with elegant garnet red glaze finish that shows the charm of kiln-fire. Water flowing across the front wall and spilling into the bottom basin, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing atmosphere. It has a warm white LED light, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your space into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.

  • Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant
  • Elegant and charming kiln-fired glossy garnet red glaze finish
  • Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light
  • Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day
  • Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter
  • 110-Volt to 120-Volt 60HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord
  • Water capacity: 2.1 Gal.
  • Maximum flow rate: 63.3 GPH
  • 1-year manufacturer warranty
  • Outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C