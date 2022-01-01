Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Outdoor Fountain with Pump and LED Light - Cobalt Blue
20.5 inUPC: 0694132710302
Product Details
This fountain cascades water down the side of the ceramic urn to create a calming, zen-like atmosphere in your backyard. It features LED lights to provide a soft, warm glow so you can enjoy your fountain, day or night. Made of ceramic and requires no additional hardware or plumbing to use. Just place the pump inside, fill with water and plug into a standard electric outlet to enjoy your water feature. It is can be used both indoors and outdoors to create a calming atmosphere and is a peaceful addition to any garden, patio or home office. The fiberglass and concrete construction are weather-proof, rust-resistant and durable for years of quality use.
- This water fountain boasts the smooth, glossy, waterproof finish of kiln fired, fine ceramic
- Size: 12.5 in. L x 12.25 in. W x 20.5 in. H
- Made of 100% ceramic
- Including a UL listed pump with maximum 66 GPH flow
- Can be used indoor and outdoor