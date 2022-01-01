Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedastal Outdoor Fountain - Ivory
Product Details
This stylish and minimalist fountain featured with geometric pedestal and artichoke element, as well as the elegant and charming kiln-fired sand beige glaze finish, brings a touch of artistic and natural beauty to your space. Water bubbling up, over the orb and spilling into a shallow pool below, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. A warm white LED light above the sphere, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your garden into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.
- Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant
- Featured with classical artichoke element design
- Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day
- Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light
- Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter
- 110-Volt to -120-Volt 60 HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord
- Water capacity: 0.66 Gal.
- Maximum flow rate: 113.5 GPH
- 1-year limited product warranty
- For outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C