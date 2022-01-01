This stylish and minimalist fountain featured with geometric pedestal and artichoke element, as well as the elegant and charming kiln-fired cobalt blue glaze finish, brings a touch of artistic and natural beauty to your space. Water bubbling up, over the orb and spilling into a shallow pool below, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. A warm white LED light above the sphere, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your garden into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.

Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant

Featured with classical artichoke element design

Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day

Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light

Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter

110-Volt to -120-Volt 60 HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord

Water capacity: 0.66 Gal.

Maximum flow rate: 113.5 GPH

1-year limited product warranty

For outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C