Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Glitzhome Ceramic Sphere Pedestal Fountain - Blue

35.83 inUPC: 0694132712891
Purchase Options

Product Details

This stylish and minimalist fountain featured with geometric pedestal and artichoke element, as well as the elegant and charming kiln-fired cobalt blue glaze finish, brings a touch of artistic and natural beauty to your space. Water bubbling up, over the orb and spilling into a shallow pool below, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. A warm white LED light above the sphere, the trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your garden into a tranquil, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.

  • Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant
  • Featured with classical artichoke element design
  • Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day
  • Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light
  • Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter
  • 110-Volt to -120-Volt 60 HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord
  • Water capacity: 0.66 Gal.
  • Maximum flow rate: 113.5 GPH
  • 1-year limited product warranty
  • For outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C