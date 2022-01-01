Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: front
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: back
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: left
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: right
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: top
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain

14.76 inUPC: 0694132712892
Product Details

This modern and stylish fountain featured with delicate embossed radiating pattern texture, as well as the elegant and charming kiln-fired sand beige glaze finish, brings a touch of artistic to your space. Water bubbling and spilling into the pool, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. The trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your space into a tranquil, romantic, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.

  • Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant
  • Featured with delicate embossed radiating pattern texture
  • Elegant and charming kiln-fired sand beige glaze finish.
  • Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light
  • Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day
  • Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter
  • 110-Volt to 120-Volt 60 HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord
  • Water capacity: 4.35 Gal.
  • Maximum flow rate: 63.3 GPH
  • 1-year limited product warranty
  • For outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C