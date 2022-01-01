Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Ceramic Square Pot Outdoor Fountain
14.76 inUPC: 0694132712892
Purchase Options
Product Details
This modern and stylish fountain featured with delicate embossed radiating pattern texture, as well as the elegant and charming kiln-fired sand beige glaze finish, brings a touch of artistic to your space. Water bubbling and spilling into the pool, the soothing sound of cascading water helps to create a relaxing and meditative atmosphere. The trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white glowing light adds visual interest, which will convert your space into a tranquil, romantic, charming and pleasing environment. This versatile fountain will be a delightful addition to any of your garden, patio, deck, porch or home space. A convenient power cord and pump are included, simply add water, plug in and enjoy.
- Made of 100% ceramic, anti-rust and weather-resistant
- Featured with delicate embossed radiating pattern texture
- Elegant and charming kiln-fired sand beige glaze finish.
- Trickling water rippled and sparkled in the warm white LED light
- Soothing sound of cascading water is sure to relax you after a long day
- Built-in 12-Volt UL Listed pump and adapter
- 110-Volt to 120-Volt 60 HZ, US plugs, 6 ft. power cord
- Water capacity: 4.35 Gal.
- Maximum flow rate: 63.3 GPH
- 1-year limited product warranty
- For outdoor use, the temperature needs above 0°C