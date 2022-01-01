Glitzhome Christmas Angel Tree Topper - Red Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Angel Tree Topper - Red Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Angel Tree Topper - Red Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Angel Tree Topper - Red Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Glitzhome Christmas Angel Tree Topper - Red

11.81 inUPC: 0694132710426
Purchase Options

Product Details

This is one of the best made tree topper you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for tree top decoration. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features: Featured with red velvet angel figurine. A lovely white angle wings decorated.

  • Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other
  • Size: 11.81"H; 0.66lbs
  • Care instructions: Spot Clean Only