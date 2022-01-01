This is one of the best made tree topper you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for tree top decoration. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features: Featured with red velvet angel figurine. A lovely white angle wings decorated.

Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other

Size: 11.81"H; 0.66lbs

Care instructions: Spot Clean Only