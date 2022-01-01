Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders
7 ftUPC: 0694132714518
Purchase Options
Product Details
Celebrate the holiday with this set of two Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders. These sweet stocking holders are sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display Plus, they would make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list!
- Handcrafted
- The set comes with two stocking holders
- Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings
- Dimensions of each: 5.12 inches length x 3.94 inches width x 7.09 inches height
- Weight of each: 1.36 pounds