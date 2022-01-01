Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: front
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: back
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: left
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: right
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: top
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders

7 ftUPC: 0694132714518
Purchase Options

Product Details

Celebrate the holiday with this set of two Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders. These sweet stocking holders are sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display Plus, they would make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list!

  • Handcrafted
  • The set comes with two stocking holders
  • Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings
  • Dimensions of each: 5.12 inches length x 3.94 inches width x 7.09 inches height
  • Weight of each: 1.36 pounds