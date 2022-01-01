Celebrate the holiday with this set of two Christmas Cardinal Wooden Stocking Holders. These sweet stocking holders are sure to add the perfect finishing touch to your mantel display Plus, they would make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list!

Handcrafted

The set comes with two stocking holders

Sturdy holder can withstand heavy stockings

Dimensions of each: 5.12 inches length x 3.94 inches width x 7.09 inches height

Weight of each: 1.36 pounds