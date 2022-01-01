What better way to decorate for the holidays than a Christmas table tree. This adorable mini tree is a great way to add to your existing holiday decor or for those ultra-space savers. It is a perfect way to add a touch of rustic sparkle to any holiday decor.

Tree will bring a vibrant burst of color to your Christmas

Comes in a stable burlap stone base.

Crafted with artificial berries, pinecones, pine needles with Cement base