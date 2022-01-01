Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Glass Heart Wall Décor w/String Lights
1 ctUPC: 0694132714510
Product Details
This set of 3 amber glass heart ornaments include a mini light chain with a lot of LEDs. The whole string is twined by filaments in warm white lights that create a magical feeling and beautiful reflection. Only for indoor use.
- Size:5.5"L X 2.25"W X 25.75"H
- Light up
- Three AA batteries required, but not included
- material: Glass, Plastic, Rubber