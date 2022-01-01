Glitzhome Christmas Glass Heart Wall Décor w/String Lights Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Glass Heart Wall Décor w/String Lights Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Glitzhome Christmas Glass Heart Wall Décor w/String Lights

1 ctUPC: 0694132714510
Purchase Options

Product Details

This set of 3 amber glass heart ornaments include a mini light chain with a lot of LEDs. The whole string is twined by filaments in warm white lights that create a magical feeling and beautiful reflection. Only for indoor use.

  • Size:5.5"L X 2.25"W X 25.75"H
  • Light up
  • Three AA batteries required, but not included
  • material: Glass, Plastic, Rubber