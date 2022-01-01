Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: front
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: back
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: left
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: right
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: top
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern Perspective: bottom
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern

8.5 in
Complete your room with this fashionable glass lantern. Christmas greenery and ornaments are wrapped around an LED pillar candle. With hemp rope on top, you can place it on the table or hang it somewhere in your room to give your home a classic and farmhouse feel for your holiday.

  • Size:6"L X 6"W X 8.5"H
  • Light up
  • 3 AA batteries required, but not included
  • material: Glass, Iron, Plastic