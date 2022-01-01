Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Greenery Decorative Glass Lantern
8.5 inUPC: 0694132714512
Product Details
Complete your room with this fashionable glass lantern. Christmas greenery and ornaments are wrapped around an LED pillar candle. With hemp rope on top, you can place it on the table or hang it somewhere in your room to give your home a classic and farmhouse feel for your holiday.
- Size:6"L X 6"W X 8.5"H
- Light up
- 3 AA batteries required, but not included
- material: Glass, Iron, Plastic