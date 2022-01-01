Add the final touch to your Christmas with this oversized hammered tree collar, it slightly flares out toward the base, which creates simple framing and covers the trees stand. Made from sturdy metal, you can use this collar for seasons to come.

Size:40.5"L X 40.5"W X 12.99"H

Handcrafted from sturdy and durable iron with textured finish, brings warmth and festive touch to your holiday

Simply assembly required. Breaks down into 4 pieces for easy storage after the holiday

Unique oversized design, perfect for any 11-12ft high Christmas trees or tree stands less than 40"D

