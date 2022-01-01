Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Glitzhome Christmas Santa Figurine - Gold/Silver
17.72 inUPC: 0694132710422
Purchase Options
Product Details
Santa Claus figurines you can expect for this special season, with all refined textures and fabrics. Perfect for table and entryway. Create your own X'mas corner with it! Unique Features: 18H Standing Santa with amiable face. Golden coat and silver pants with faux fur decorated. A large gift bag and Christmas tree decorated. Long tail hat over the top and faux fur whisker around.
- Material: Made of 50 Plastic, 45% Polyester, 5% other
- Size: 17.72"H; 1.76lbs
- Care instructions: Spot Clean Only