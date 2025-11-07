When the season is over, its important to preserve your beautiful decorations for next season. This waterproof, tear-resistant bag will keep your decorations in mint condition for seasons to come. It keeps your Christmas tree safely stowed until next season without the risk of dust and moisture.

Material: polyethylene

Wipe clean

Fits folded trees from 7ft to 10 ft

Size: 55.00 in. L x 30.00 in. W x 30.00 in. H

Handles for ease of portability and transport