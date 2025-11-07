Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Christmas Tree Storage Bag - Red
1 ctUPC: 0694132710873
Product Details
When the season is over, its important to preserve your beautiful decorations for next season. This waterproof, tear-resistant bag will keep your decorations in mint condition for seasons to come. It keeps your Christmas tree safely stowed until next season without the risk of dust and moisture.
- Material: polyethylene
- Wipe clean
- Fits folded trees from 7ft to 10 ft
- Size: 55.00 in. L x 30.00 in. W x 30.00 in. H
- Handles for ease of portability and transport