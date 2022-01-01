This Christmas metal/wooden truck yard stake has two functions, yard Stake or Wall decor w/saw tooth hanger on the back. Decorative top shaped like pickup truck filled with presents, reads: Merry Christmas. It will add Joy and festive cheer during the holiday season.

Simple assembly needed.

Material: It is made of sturdy MDF, Iron, and Plastic, trimmed with festive details.

Dimensions: 18.11 Inch L X 0.95 Inch W X 24 Inch H