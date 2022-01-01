Featuring a diamond or vibrant multicolored stripes pattern, these two quilts lend a touch of texture and timeless style to any bedroom. Super-soft crinkled fabric provides a warm and smooth feeling for you.

Machine washable

Stylish and Contemporary

Material: face: 100% cotton (yarn count: 40 in. x 40 in. density: 141 in. x 141 in.), back: 100% cotton(180TC)

Size: 90 inches long x 90 inches wide x 0.5 inches thick