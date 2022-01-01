Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Glitzhome Contemporary Cotton Stripe Quilt - White
Full/QueenUPC: 0694132710323
Purchase Options
Product Details
Featuring a diamond or vibrant multicolored stripes pattern, these two quilts lend a touch of texture and timeless style to any bedroom. Super-soft crinkled fabric provides a warm and smooth feeling for you.
- Machine washable
- Stylish and Contemporary
Material: face: 100% cotton (yarn count: 40 in. x 40 in. density: 141 in. x 141 in.), back: 100% cotton(180TC)
Size: 90 inches long x 90 inches wide x 0.5 inches thick