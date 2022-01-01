Hover to Zoom
Glitzhome Contoured Natural Bamboo Rocking Chair
1 ctUPC: 0694132712970
Complement your stylish home with traditional seating! Natural Bamboo Rocking Chair is composed of real bamboo in its natural look, with a simple design that is stylish and comfortable. It features a contoured bamboo seat and backrest, which are ergonomically designed and built. This lovely chair is great for creating a perfectly polished porch or an elegant garden-inspired home!
- Spacious seating area for various body sizes
- Felt mat on curvy gliders for anti-scratch
- Contoured bamboo slatted seat and backrest for comfort fit
- Assembly required, hardware included
Dimensions: 21.25 Inches Wide x 32.25 Inches Deep x 32 Inches High
Weight Capacity: 250 Pounds