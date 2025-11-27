Keep your clothing protected and pristine while grilling with Turkey Apron! Made of cotton and polyester, this lovely apron offers you an autumn feel in your home. The apron features over sized pockets that will come in handy, keeping those recipes secret or anything else you need within reach.

The pattern "TURKEY" is towel embroidery and applique technology, it is vivid and colorful

Easy care and durable enough for everyday use

The oversized pockets will come in handy keeping those recipes secret or anything else you need within reach